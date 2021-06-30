Big Apple Comic Con to return with special 25th anniversary event in July

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Big Apple Comic Con (BACC) is gearing up for a special event ahead of their Silver Anniversary show on Sept. 25-26.

On July 17, New York comic book fans can join in the fun at the BACC Silver Anniversary Expo at the New Yorker Hotel, located at 481 8th Avenue. This will be the first comic convention held in New York City since Dec. 14, 2019, when BACC hosted its Christmas Con.

The convention will feature artist workshops, panels on collecting and grading comics, special events, prizes, and over 100 exhibitors with some of the most sought-after collectible comic books from the Golden, Silver, Bronze and Contemporary eras of the art. Rob Liefeld co-creator and artist of Deadpool, Cable, New Mutants, X-Force, and one of the founding artists of Image Comics, will be the special guest at the convention and will host a limited meet-up on Friday, July 16 at the Sky Room of the hotel.

Marat Mychaels, a member of the X-Force team at Image Studios, will also join as a guest and offer collectible alternate covers and a special edition set created just for the 25th Anniversary BACC.

Guests can participate in two cosplay contests with prizes supplied by Ultimate Wireless and through Marvel Studio’s Black Widow promotion. The convention’s Artist Alley will be expanded to include more art to admire, and guests can check out the free video gaming area.

Tickets are available for $30 for general admission, $50 for VIP early admission, $10 for kids under 14, and free for kids under 9. Doors open at 9 a.m. for early admission and 10 a.m. for general admission. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit bigapplecc.com.