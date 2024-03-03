Bigot with box cutter attacks gay man on board A train in Midtown: cops

The suspect whom, police said, attacked a gay man with a box cutter on board an A train in Midtown on March 1, 2024.

Police in Midtown are looking for the bigot who attacked a gay man with a box cutter in an apparent hate crime on board an A train this weekend.

Law enforcement sources said the attack occurred at about 11:03 p.m. on March 1 on board a Harlem-bound A train as it rumbled toward 34th Street-Penn Station.

According to police sources, the victim, a 27-year-old man, was with his boyfriend when the hate-filled suspect spotted the couple and became enraged.

Cops said the intolerant brute began spouting anti LGBTQIA+ rhetoric and slurs at the pair, then produced a box cutter and began swiping wildly. The victim lifted his arms to stop the attack, but wound up being sliced in the hands numerous times as a result.

The bigot remained on the train while the victim left the carriage at 34th Street-Penn Station.

The incident was reported to the Midtown South Precinct and NYPD Transit District 2. The wounded man was brought to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.

On Saturday, the NYPD released an image of the hate-filled perpetrator. Police said he was last seen wearing a gray coat and a black hat.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.