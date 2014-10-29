Bill de Blasio, Chirlane McCray dress up for Gracie Mansion Halloween

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray kiss as they host Gracie Mansion’s Halloween Open House on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2014. The couple dressed in costumes inspired by Greek Mythology. Photo Credit: iStock

Things got spooky at Gracie Mansion Tuesday night.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife, Chirlane McCray, hosted a “Spooky Walk” at Gracie Mansion Tuesday night, giving treats to trick-or-treaters–some of whom lined up an hour before the event was set to start.

De Blasio ditched his favored pirate costume for a mythic Greek god costume–he said the costume was supposed to be Zeus, but it looked more Neptune-esque. McCray dressed as “the goddess of wisdom, the goddess of beauty, or perhaps both,” de Blasio said before kissing her.

For the holiday, a mock graveyard was added to Gracie Mansion’s grounds and woman in white face makeup read from a book of scary stories inside the house, which was decorated with cobwebs and Jack-o-laterns, according to the Daily News. Snacks and candy were also distributed at the mansion.

The mayor’s office said it wanted to make Gracie Mansion more accessible to New Yorkers, especially the young ones. The de Blasio’s also have been known for their elaborate costumes–who can forget the Mermaid Parade?–and even released a classic Halloween photo from when their children were young before the event.