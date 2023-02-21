A bipartisan trio of Congress members announced Tuesday that they are trying to get a visa for the mother of a Chinese immigrant killed in last week’s rampage by a U-Haul truck driver in Brooklyn.

Congress Members Grace Meng (D-Queens), Nicole Malliotakis (R-Brooklyn/Staten Island) and Dan Goldman (D-Brooklyn/Manhattan) said they are working with the U.S. Embassy in Guangzhou, China to help obtain a visa for ShuiYing Jiang, whose son was mowed down in Brooklyn last week in a rampage by a U-Haul driver.

Jiang’s son YiJie Ye, 44, was killed near Bay Ridge Parkway and Fort Hamilton Parkway shortly before 10:50 a.m. on Feb. 13 while he was riding an e-bike.

Ye, who was a delivery worker, was one of eight people struck by a U-Haul driver who went barreling through the streets of Brooklyn into pedestrians, bicyclists and moped riders over a nearly one-hour period. Ye was the only fatality.

Police have arrested 62-year-old driver Weng Sor, who is facing murder and other charges.

The elected officials are working to help Jiang gain entry into the U.S. for Ye’s funeral. A date for the funeral has yet to be set.

Ye was a single father of three children who left China for New York approximately two decades ago. His mother continued to reside in China when he came to the U.S.

“My heart aches for YiJie Ye’s loved ones and the horrific and heinous manner in which he was killed,” Meng said. “His family is devastated, and we will be here for them to help facilitate this visa and assist them further in any way we can.”

Goldman also said his office is eager to help Jiang get a visa.

“YiJie Ye’s death last week was a horrific tragedy and Representatives Meng, Malliotakis and I will do whatever it takes to ensure his mother can come to her son’s funeral,” said Goldman. “As a father, my heart goes out to ShuiYing Jiang and all the loved ones of the other New Yorkers who were victims of this attack.”