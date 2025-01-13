Bird flu: Bellevue Hospital enhances prep with $2 million in federal funding to guard against outbreaks

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue is looking to stop bird flu in its tracks with the help of $2 million in federal funding.

This large investment places Bellevue among only 13 hospitals nationwide to benefit from this crucial financial support amid the outbreak of H5N1, the avian flu. The funding is part of a broader $306 million initiative from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services centered on this recent flu spike, which recently saw its first human death linked to the virus.

H5N1, the highly virulent strain of avian influenza primarily affecting wild birds, has historically seen a fatality rate exceeding 50% among infected humans — though officials note that the risk of the virus spreading to the general population in the U.S. remains low.

According to a recent assessment, the risk of H5N1 reaching New York City is considered minimal.

Bellevue Hospital, designated as the Level 1 Regional Emerging Special Pathogen Treatment Center for Region 2, is at the forefront of special pathogen preparedness. The institution has been proactive in its training and response initiatives. A noteworthy exercise held in October tested the hospital’s protocols for isolating and transporting a simulated patient displaying symptoms of H5N1.

This drill required healthcare and ambulance personnel to adhere to strict safety measures, including wearing N95 respirators, eye protection, gowns, and gloves.

Syra Madad, chief bio-preparedness officer at NYC Health + Hospitals, emphasized Bellevue’s commitment to combating the threat of special pathogens,

“The recent funding from HHS underscores the critical role Bellevue Hospital plays in safeguarding public health. This investment strengthens our capacity to rapidly detect, respond to, and mitigate the spread of H5N1 and other special pathogens,” Madad said in a statement.

Historically, Bellevue Hospital has been integral in tackling pandemics, having treated Ebola patients during the 2014 outbreak, which led to the formation of NETEC, a consortium established to improve national special pathogen preparedness.

For further details on Bellevue Hospital’s initiatives or to explore resources related to avian flu and special pathogens, can find more online at netec.org