A 6-year-old boy with autism was found safe in Brooklyn Monday after he was kidnapped by his babysitter over the weekend, a law enforcement source said.

Details about where the boy, identified as Devin Monroe, was were not immediately known.

Monroe’s 38-year-old mother had left him with her friend, 39-year-old Emmanuel Kolajo, in Bed-Stuy at about 6 a.m. Saturday, cops said. She also left Kolajo with her car, a black 2002 Hyundai Elantra.

The woman told police she was in Pennsylvania for the day, and when she returned Saturday night to pick up her son, Kolajo suggested she come back in the morning because Monroe was sleeping, cops said.

But on Sunday morning, Monroe, Kolajo and her car were missing, police said.

UPDATE: Child found safe, male currently in police custody. https://t.co/WeEzhSYLrH — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 6, 2017

Kolajo and the boy were found Monday, and Kolajo was taken into custody. Monroe was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull for evaluation, but was in good condition, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.