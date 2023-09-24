Brazen daylight Queens shooting leaves man wounded in chest and both legs: cops

Authorities are investigating after a man was shot several times in Jamaica, Queens on Sunday, leaving him hospitalized, police said.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Authorities are investigating after a man was shot several times in Jamaica, Queens on Sunday, leaving him hospitalized, police said.

According to police sources, a volley of shots rang out at around 9:58 a.m. on 147 Place and Archer Avenue. Officers from the 103rd Precinct rushed to the scene to discover a 24-year-old man had been the target of the attack.

The victim suffered three gunshot wounds, including being struck in the chest, left leg and right leg. EMS swiftly whisked him to Jamaica Hospital, where doctors believe he will survive.

NYPD officials immediately cordoned off the area to the public as detectives combed over the scene. Police found some eight shell casings at the scene.

Law enforcement say they are looking for two men who fled on foot.

According to Police Department data, shooting incidents have declined in the confines of the 103rd Precinct. According to the statistics, there have been eight shootings recorded in 2023, compared to 19 shootings during 2022.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell