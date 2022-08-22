Brazen police impersonators sought for Bronx and Queens home invasions

The NYPD are investigating two home invasions in the Bronx and Queens in which police impersonators handcuffed victims and stole thousands of dollars in cash from them.

On Aug. 22, police released details about both invasions, the first of which occurred at 6:10 p.m. on May 6 in the area of East 165th Street and Grand Concourse in the Bronx.

According to law enforcement sources, the two suspects entered the apartment building and approached the front entry to an apartment. Posing as police officers, cops said, they brandished firearms and presented the victims with a phony search warrant.

Upon gaining entry to the residence, authorities said, the thieves then handcuffed the tenants and searched the home before making off with a staggering $24,000.

The incident was later reported to the 44th Precinct. The victims suffered minor injuries during the robbery.

Police said the second phony cop home invasion occurred at 1:05 a.m. on July 23 inside a home near the corner of Woodhaven Boulevard and Doran Avenue in Glendale, Queens.

According to police, two individuals rang a doorbell and claimed they were searching for the female tenant’s boyfriend.

Video footage from a doorbell camera shows two men striding into the property–of whom was carrying a large flashlight–and wearing shirts with NYPD insignias. The impersonators then kicked open the door before handcuffing the women inside.

The pair then fled inside a dark colored Ford Mustang with approximately $10,000.

The 104th Precinct later responded to reports of the home invasion. The victim was uninjured, police said.

Law enforcement sources said it’s not yet known if the two home invasions are connected in any way. The investigations remain ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the robberies can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.