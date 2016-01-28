Bristol Palin: Mom Sarah Palin wore outfit better than Tina Fey

In her blog post, Bristol Palin made clear she was not amused by the skit.

In an attempt to stand up for her mom, Bristol Palin asked her blog viewers if Sarah Palin or Tina Fey wore her mom’s Donald Trump endorsement speech outfit better.

She put the poll at the bottom of a blog post criticizing Fey’s “Saturday Night Live” impression of her mom, but she took down the poll Thursday afternoon. Earlier Thursday, more than 80 percent of the votes, around 13,000, were for Fey.

Fey returned to “SNL” on Jan. 23 with an impression of Sarah Palin’s endorsement of GOP presidential front-runner Donald Trump on Jan. 19. She was dressed in a sparkly cardigan that resembled the one Palin wore.

“I don’t know about you, but hearing her fake accent is like nails on a chalkboard for me!,” she wrote. “’Saturday Night Live’ and Fey have been clinging to this impersonation a little too long. It’s getting pathetic.”

She added that she thought it was funny the producers of SNL had to recreate her mom’s top because it was sold out.

“I have to admit, the shirt looked great,” she said. “But I still think my mom wore it better. What do you think?”

The updated post now says, “Thanks for voting! The poll is now closed!”