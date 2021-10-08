Broadway’s ‘Aladdin’ cancels shows due to a COVID breakthrough outbreak

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

“Aladdin the Musical” at the New Amsterdam Theater is the first Broadway COVID-19 cancellation since shows resumed after the pandemic shutdown.

The musical returned to the stage last Tuesday for the first time in eighteen months but after only one show. Disney Theatrical Productions announced the cancellations just a half-hour before curtain last Wednesday in closing their doors again. The musical is going dark for 12 days due to positive COVID-19 breakthrough cases among its vaccinated cast and crew.

“Because the wellness and safety of our guests, cast, and crew remain our top priority, we’ve made the decision to cancel performances starting tonight, Friday, October 1st, through Sunday, October 10th,” said an official statement from the musical’s Twitter account.

Pausing for 12 days is allowing the Aladdin company who were affected by the breakthrough to recover and gives them time to identify any other potential breakthroughs before the company gathers again.

“Daily PCR testing allows us the opportunity to detect a positive case before it is contagious. This allows us to isolate it before anyone else is put at risk, as we have done several times with the Aladdin company. Morning and evening swabs collected on Thursday, September 30th returned highly accurate negative molecular PCR test results for all cast, crew, and musicians that affirmed a safe performing environment for our company and audience,” said Blythe Adamson who is an epidemiologist working with Disney Theatrical Productions.

Customers will get a full refund for their tickets from the cancellation show dates from Broadway.com or other third-party sites.

Following an extended break, the production is expected to resume shows starting Tuesday, Oct. 12.