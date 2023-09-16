Bronx daycare center where infant died from fentanyl exposure had kilo press inside: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A kilo press was found inside of the licensed Bronx daycare center on Friday where an infant died and two other tots were hospitalized due to fentanyl exposure, police said.

Mayor Eric Adams and top police brass outlined the criminal investigation involving Divino Nino Daycare in Kingsbridge during a press conference early Saturday morning at Montefiore Hospital.

According to newly minted Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny, first responders rushed to the facility 2707 Morris Avenue at 2:43 p.m. on Sept. 15 after a 911 call alerted authorities that three children were unconscious and in grave condition.

Upon arrival, police discovered 1-year-old Nicholas Dominici unconscious along with two other children: a 2-year-old boy and an 8-month-old girl. All three exhibited signs of exposure to fentanyl, a pain-killing narcotic that’s 50 times more potent than heroin and is often mixed in with other illegal drugs, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

“Narcan was administered to all three of these children in an attempt to save their lives,” Chief Kenny said. “Two children survived. Unfortunately, one male passed away at Montefiore Hospital at 3:29 p.m.” Friday.

Police also learned that another 2-year-old boy became unconscious after being picked up from the daycare center at 12:15 p.m. Friday. Kenny said the youngster was rushed to Bronx Care Hospital, where he was treated with Narcan and survived.

During the investigation, the NYPD gained a search warrant for the daycare center and discovered a kilo press, a piece of machinery used by drug traffickers to bundle together large amounts of narcotics.

The NYPD have officially deemed the incident criminal in nature and will be investigating further. However, sources say an arrest has yet to be made.

City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan that Divino Nino Daycare, which maintains a valid license to operate, opened its doors in January of 2023. The Health Department performed a surprise inspection of the center on Sept. 9, but found no violations.

NYPD Police Commissioner Edward Caban mourned the young loss of life.

“Our children are a gift from God in this world. They are innocent, we must always protect them. As a father, I can tell you, my kids are my heart, and my heart is heavy this evening. As we stand here in this hospital, one baby has passed away,” Caban said. “These children did not deserve this. So please pray for them and their families.”

Mayor Eric Adams pledged that the NYPD would find out what exactly led to the death and injuries and why a kilo press was in a building dedicated to the care of young children. Hizzoner also warned of the growing opioid crisis.

“It is a real wake up call for individuals who have opioids or fentanyl in their homes. The mere contact is deadly for an adult and is extremely deadly for a child,” Mayor Adams said.