Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Bronx

Bronx double shooting leaves man dead, second victim wounded: cops

By Posted on
Bronx shooting scene
FILE – Police at a shooting scene
Photo by Dean Moses

A Bronx double shooting on Sunday morning left one man dead and another hospitalized with injuries, police said.

The gun violence erupted at about 1:07 a.m. on Sept. 29 in front of an apartment building at 2693 Morris Ave. in Kingsbridge Heights.

Officers from the 52nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about a man shot, found two victims at the location: Alvin Ortiz, 33, of Newburgh, who was shot in the left arm and chest; and a 36-year-old man who sustained bullet wounds to his left arm and wrist.

Location of Bronx double shooting
Two men were shot, one fatally, in front of 2693 Morris Ave. in the Bronx on Sept. 29, 2024, police reported.Photo via Google Maps

EMS rushed both wounded men to St. Barnabas Hospital, where Ortiz was pronounced dead a short time later. The 36-year-old male victim, meanwhile, remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Police have not yet provided details regarding a possible motive or a description of a potential suspect. So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The 52nd Precinct reported eight homicides year-to-date through Sept. 22, according to the most recent CompStat report; that’s one fewer than the homicide total reported at the same point in 2023. Shootings, however, are up 54.5% for the year, with 17 shootings resulting in 31 injuries, up from 11 shootings and 14 injuries last year.

About the Author

Related Articles

More from around NYC