Bronx double shooting leaves man dead, second victim wounded: cops

A Bronx double shooting on Sunday morning left one man dead and another hospitalized with injuries, police said.

The gun violence erupted at about 1:07 a.m. on Sept. 29 in front of an apartment building at 2693 Morris Ave. in Kingsbridge Heights.

Officers from the 52nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about a man shot, found two victims at the location: Alvin Ortiz, 33, of Newburgh, who was shot in the left arm and chest; and a 36-year-old man who sustained bullet wounds to his left arm and wrist.

EMS rushed both wounded men to St. Barnabas Hospital, where Ortiz was pronounced dead a short time later. The 36-year-old male victim, meanwhile, remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Police have not yet provided details regarding a possible motive or a description of a potential suspect. So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The 52nd Precinct reported eight homicides year-to-date through Sept. 22, according to the most recent CompStat report; that’s one fewer than the homicide total reported at the same point in 2023. Shootings, however, are up 54.5% for the year, with 17 shootings resulting in 31 injuries, up from 11 shootings and 14 injuries last year.