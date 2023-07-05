Two teenagers gunned down in the Bronx with one of them now dead: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Two teenagers were shot, one fatally, in the Bronx during the early hours Wednesday morning, police said.

Cops received a 911 call at around 2:20 a.m. that two people had been shot at 2256 Morris Avenue, near East 182nd Street. When officers from the NYPD 46th Precinct arrived on the scene, they discovered an 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his leg and a 19-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his hip.

Both were transported by EMS to Saint Barnabas Hospital where the 18-year-old was pronounced dead, while the 19-year-old is in stable condition.

Police have taken two people of interest into custody and the investigation remains ongoing.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released, pending family notification.