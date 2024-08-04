Cops release new photos of suspects in violent Bronx robbery

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police on Sunday released new images of the suspects involved in a violent robbery in the Bronx.

At around 3:20 a.m. on Friday, July 26, authorities say a 69-year-old man was walking near the intersection of Davidson Avenue and West Kingsbridge Road in Kingsbridge Heights when he was brutally attacked. According to reports, one unidentified man placed the victim in a chokehold while six others searched his pockets, taking approximately $200 in cash and a cell phone.

The suspects fled the scene and the victim was treated for minor injuries at Saint Barnabas Hospital.

Cops are asking for the public’s help identifying the individuals shown in new photos released Aug. 4.

According to NYPD data, robberies are trending upward in Bronx’s 52nd Precinct, where the July 26 incident occurred. As of July 28, when the most recent data is available, there were 291 reported robberies in the precinct — up 9% from 266 reported during the same time in 2023.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. Tips can also be submitted online at Crime Stoppers website or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and tips are kept strictly confidential.