Bronx man dies after being stabbed in the neck outside of his home: NYPD

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found stabbed in front of his Bronx home on Wednesday night.

Authorities say that at 7:20 p.m. on Sept. 7, police responded to a 911 call regarding a man stabbed in front of 20 Richmond Plaza. Upon their arrival, officers found 41-year-old Perlon Felder, a resident of the home, with a stab wound to the left side of his neck.

Felder was rushed to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.