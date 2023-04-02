Bronx man found stabbed to death in building’s elevator room

Police are investigating the death of a Bronx man who was fatally stabbed in the neck Saturday afternoon.

At around 3:24 p.m. on April 1, officers responded to a 911 call of an unresponsive male at 765 East 175th Street in Crotona Park East. Upon arrival, authorities discovered 52-year-old Andre Harry unconscious and unresponsive in the building’s elevator room, with a gruesome stab wound to the neck.

EMS responded and pronounced Harry dead at the scene. He lived just down the block from where he was killed, according to police.

There are no arrests at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.