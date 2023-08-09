Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A Bronx man was indicted Wednesday in New York State Supreme Court for allegedly robbing and attempting to sexually assault a woman on a J train in Manhattan in June.

Patrick Robles, 44, was charged with one count of attempted rape in the first degree, one count of sexual abuse in the first degree, one count of attempted criminal sexual act in the first degree, one count of assault in the second degree, and one count of robbery in the second degree.

On June 9 around 9:10 p.m., Robles allegedly approached the victim, a 29-year-old woman with his “pants undone and penis exposed” on a northbound J train in the Chambers Street train station. When the woman attempted to escape from the train, Robles grabbed her by her jacket and pulled her back into the subway car, authorities said.

After the train doors closed, Robles “repeatedly punched the survivor in the face, pinned her down, and pulled down her pants,” according to court documents. The woman offered Robles money to stop the assault, which Robles took. The woman then escaped the train at Fulton Street, where a bystander called 911.

“As alleged, Patrick Robles viciously assaulted, robbed, and attempted to rape a young woman on the subway as she tried to escape the horrifying attack,” Bragg stated. “No New Yorker should have to fear riding the subway home. My office will continue to prioritize and prosecute these types of violent attacks.”

NYPD officers identified Robles from surveillance video and later apprehended him on June 28 at a Bronx shelter where he resided. Prosecutors at Wednesday’s arraignment noted that the clothing Robles was seen wearing from the surveillance video was recovered from the shelter.

Following a request from the prosecutors, Judge Gregory Carro increased Robles’ cash and insurance company bond amounts from $100,000 to $250,000.

Robles has a total of 64 convictions — two felonies and 62 misdemeanors — and 18 failures to appear in court, two probation revocations, and one parole revocation, the Manhattan DA’s office told amNewYork Metro.

The Manhattan DA’s office encourages anyone who has been the victim of or witness to a sex crime to call the Manhattan DA’s Helpline at 212-335-9373.