A Bronx man was sentenced on Thursday for attacking and trying to rape a woman in Harlem last year.

Rasheen Davis, 40, was found guilty of attempted murder, assault, robbery, and attempted rape on Feb. 28 in connection to the attack. He was sentenced to 50 years to life in a state prison on April 20.

“Today, Rasheen Davis was held accountable for a horrific attack on a New Yorker,” said District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. “I hope that this sentence delivers some measure of closure for the survivor. Nobody should have to experience this type of injury and trauma, and we will continue to prioritize uplifting survivors and ensuring they have the support and resources they need to recover.”

According to court documents, at 11:30 p.m. on March 18, a 43-year-old woman was walking down West 123rd Street near Lenox Avenue when Davis grabbed her from behind. Then Davis kicked and punched the woman until she was unconscious.

After stripping the victim naked, Davis proceeded to repeatedly stomp on the victim’s head and tried to rape her while she lay motionless. Davis then stole the victim’s jacket before fleeing the scene, leaving his victim next to a pile of trash.

The victim suffered internal brain bleeding as a result of the incident.