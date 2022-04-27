Bronx Night Market set to open for the summer this weekend

The Bronx Night Market is set to reopen with its biggest festival yet, with the open-air market continuing to support small, local businesses and artisanal creators by adding new food and merchant vendors, visual artists and local performers.

The market will return to the Fordham Plaza starting Saturday, April 30 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the free market allowing visitors to browse the vendors and taste some delicious treats all while listening to live musicians and watching dance performances.

Produced by the MASC Hospitality Group, this year’s festival will triple the number of vendors and performers to support the growth of local small underrepresented businesses by empowering them economically, allowing for cultural expression and encouraging community development.

With over 70% of participating vendors identifying as micro-, small-, LGBTQ+-, POC-, immigrant- and female-owned the monthly event series promises an exciting new lineup of new local food favorites and familiar signature acts to continue the celebration of the borough.

Visitors can expect delicious meals and drinks as well as apparel, jewelry, self care and arts and crafts from the vendors throughout the entire season.

“Starting our 5th official season of the Bronx Night Market makes me so happy and proud, this is where it all started, and this is where our heart is,” said Marco Shalma, founder of the Bronx Night Market and CEO of the MASC Hospitality Group. “We look forward to bringing amazing food, arts & culture, and incredible performances to our community, supporting our small businesses, and showcasing Bronx excellence. This year is going to be epic!”

To complement the vendors, live performances from the Harlem Late Night Jazz along with other artists will be celebrated, after partnering with MASC for this year’s event.

Joining the roster of artists will be Clean Money Music – a group bringing their talents of modernizing classic hip hop by using clean language only – as well as professional choreographer Theresa Lavington who will bring dance to the stage, and a closing performance from DJ Cosi to get the patrons moving.

“The Bronx has some of the best and most diverse food in the world, and the Bronx Night Market has given residents and visitors alike a chance to explore the different flavors of our borough,” said Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson. “I am excited for another season of good food and fun with friends and neighbors while supporting our local small businesses, mom and pop shops, and entrepreneurs who help shape our neighborhoods’ unique character!”

If interested in attending a Bronx Night Market event, please RSVP here.