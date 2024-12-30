Six people shot in Bronx, mother used as human shield during “targeted” attack, cops say

Six people were shot in the Bronx during a gang related firefight on Dec. 30, 2024, sources familiar with the incident reported.

A mother was used as a human shield as six people, including a child, were shot in the Bronx during what appeared to be a “targeted” attack on Monday afternoon, police brass reported.

According to interim Chief of Department John Chell, the victims were struck by gunfire at around 4:51 p.m. on Dec. 30 at 3544 White Plains Road in Gun Hill, in the confines of the 47th Precinct.

Chell reported that two gunmen opened fire at group of about four people standing on the sidewalk, who swiftly retreated into a bodega.

“Some members of this group ran into the store,” Chell said. “One of the intended targets, who was not hit, grabbed a mother, 40 years old, as a shield, and she was shot one time in the stomach.”

Chell described that the man grabbed the woman as she stood beside the store counter and immediately grabbed her and used her as a human shield. To make matters even more horrific, the woman was with her 12-year-old daughter at the time, who also suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

The mother and daughter were rushed to Jacobi hospital where they are expected to survive.

Four men ranging in age from 18 to 21 also suffered bullet wounds to their legs and arms and are listed in stable condition, one of whom walked into a local hospital seeking treatment.

Police say detectives are working to discover who among them were the intended targets and the motive behind the attack. Chell called the shooting “heartless.”

“We had a brazen and heartless attack by two shooters that opened fire in the middle of the street and into a crowded convenience store,” Chell said.

Police are hunting for one man wearing a black Nike sweat suit and another man wearing a grey hoodie.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.