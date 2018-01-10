A person of interest was in custody Wednesday after a 64-year-old woman with a walker was raped by a man who followed her into her Bronx apartment Monday evening, police said.

The man followed the woman into her building near East Gun Hill Road and Dekalb Avenue in Norwood at about 6: 30 p.m., cops said.

He then pushed her inside the apartment and raped her, they said.

The woman was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance footage of the person of interest Tuesday night.

A man raped a 64-year-old woman with a walker after following her to her Bronx home, police said https://t.co/9llVCeXoSM pic.twitter.com/6Zzz9y6aZC — amNewYork (@amNewYork) January 10, 2018

No arrests were made as of Wednesday morning.