Bronx subway attack: Teen stabbed, beaten with cane on 4 train, NYPD says

Police are investigating whether the attack was gang related, the NYPD said.

A teen was stabbed and beaten on a northbound 4 train in the Bronx on Wednesday, June 22, 2016, in what the NYPD said could be a gang-related attack. Photo Credit: David Escalante

A teenager was stabbed multiple times and beaten by a large group of people on the subway in the Bronx Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The attack happened just before 2:30 p.m. on a northbound 4 train near the Mosholu Parkway station, police said.

An NYPD spokesman said 10 people who got on the train beat the 15-year-old boy with a cane and stabbed him multiple times.

The teen was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in stable condition, according to the NYPD.

Police said they’re investigating the possibility the attack was gang related. The police spokesman said the victim is not cooperating with investigators.