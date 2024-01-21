Bronx shooting leaves man dead, three others seriously wounded: NYPD

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police in the Bronx are investigating a shooting early on Sunday morning that left a man dead and three others seriously wounded.

Law enforcement sources said the gunfire erupted at about 6:08 a.m. on Jan. 21 on the 4100 block of White Plains Road in Williamsbridge.

Officers from the 47th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about shots fired at the location, found three men wounded at the scene.

The most seriously injured victim, a 23-year-old man, took a bullet to his chest, police sources said. EMS rushed him to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The NYPD has not yet released his identity, pending family notification.

Authorities said a second victim, a 44-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg, while a third, 26-year-old man was shot in the groin. Both victims were rushed to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition, police sources said.

Later, the NYPD located a fourth victim, a 52-year-old man shot in the leg. EMS rushed him to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.

Early on in the investigation, police had few details about the circumstances leading up to the shooting. The motive remains unknown, and authorities did not provide a description of the shooter.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the triple shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.