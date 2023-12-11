Police are searching for a man who allegedly threw a rock at 45-year-old man striking him in the leg while shouting, “Free Palestine.”

Brooklyn police are still searching for the alleged antisemite who assaulted a man steps away from a precinct headquarters last month, police said.

According to police sources, the 45-year-old was walking in front of 9 Montrose Ave., near the 90th Precinct stationhouse, in Williamsburg at 6:28 p.m. on Nov. 22 when he was apparently targeted in a hate-fueled assault.

Authorities said the perpetrator rode by on a bicycle and yelled “Free Palestine!” before hurling a rock, which wound up hitting the victim’s right leg, causing a serious laceration.

Following the attack, the suspect rode away and headed westbound toward Broadway.

The victim later told police he believed he was targeted due to his clothing, but sources did not indicate what he was wearing.

Antisemitism has been on the rise since the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas upon Israel, and it has led to a dramatic spike in antisemitic hate crimes across New York City in the last two months.

This week, the NYPD reported a 33% jump in hate crimes across the Five Boroughs in November, and that nearly two-thirds of the incidents were against Jewish people — either in the form of physical or verbal attacks, or vandalism.

Police describe the suspect in the Nov. 22 assault as about 5’10 in height, and approximately 25-years-old. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue sweatpants, blue hoodie, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

With reporting by Robert Pozarycki