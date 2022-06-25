Pair of Brooklyn crashes leave woman, 34, and young boy, 11 in critical condition

Police are investigating a pair of gruesome incidents on Brooklyn streets Friday night.

Cops responded to a 911 call shortly after 5:30 p.m. on June 24 of a car crash involving a pedestrian in Sheepshead Bay. When police arrived, they found a 41-year-old woman laying in the roadway with trauma to her body.

Upon further investigation, the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that a black Genesis SUV was slowly traveling southbound on East 16th Street with the passenger side door open and the woman standing outside of the vehicle.

The woman and the car’s driver, 34-year-old Myroslav Iakymovych, were engaged in a dispute, cops said, and as the vehicle traveled, the woman hung onto the open door in an attempt to prevent Iakymovych from driving away.

At that time, police say, the driver accelerated, and the women lost her grip and fell onto the roadway, underneath the car as it approached Avenue X. She was run over by the passenger side rear tire.

She was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn in critical condition.

The driver remained on scene and was arrested for a number of charges, including assault, reckless endangerment, and driving while intoxicated.

Across the borough, on Sutter Avenue and Hendrix Street in East New York, an 11-year-old boy was hit by an ice cream truck while riding his bike at around 6:45 p.m. Friday night

Cops say the truck was traveling southbound on Hendrix Street approaching the intersection when the bicyclist, who was traveling along Sutter Avenue on the sidewalk, entered into the marked sidewalk. At that time, the ice cream truck struck the bicyclist, knocking him to the ground and dragging both he and the bike for a short distance.

The young boy was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The operator of the ice-cream truck, 58-year-old Juan Remigio of the Bronx, remained at the scene. He was taken into custody on charges of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, failing to yield to a pedestrian or cyclist and failure to use due care.

Both investigations remain ongoing.