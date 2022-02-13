Brooklyn driver mows down and kills teen on Kings Highway

A driver fatally struck a teenage boy on Kings Highway in Flatlands, Brooklyn on Saturday evening, according to police.

Terah Saucier, 17, was crossing the busy road less than a block away from his home at the intersection of Avenue K at 7 p.m., when a 19-year-old male driver of a BMW sedan heading west slammed into him.

Paramedics found Saucier lying in the roadway with injuries and brought him to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver stayed on the scene and police are investigating the incident, however, cops have not made any arrests yet, according to an NYPD spokesman.

Photos from the scene show the car’s front window smashed in on the driver’s side. The vehicle did not have a front license plate and instead had a plate from a New Jersey used car dealer.

At the intersection of Avenue K and the busy Kings Highway there have been eight serious crashes injuring 12 people since 2011, according to NYC Crash Mapper.

The complex southern Brooklyn junction has cars also crossing from Troy Avenue and the Department of Transportation in recent years added painted pedestrian medians lined with plastic flappers to break up the long crosswalk traversing Kings Highway and calm traffic.

Saucier’s death marks the second minor to die due to traffic violence in the city in less than a week and the third child seriously injured by a driver.

On Wednesday, a driver reversed into and critically wounded a 5-year-old boy in nearby Midwood, and another motorist just hours later pinned a 10-year-old girl to death in Far Rockaway Queens.