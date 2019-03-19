Muslim woman says she was assaulted in Brooklyn over hijab

A man kicked a woman wearing a hijab as she walked down a Brooklyn street in the middle of the day, police said.

The woman, who spoke at a news conference Monday, said she is certain she was targeted because of her Muslim faith.

“I don’t see any other reason except just a hate crime because of my attire, what I was wearing,” Umber Nisar said.

She was walking on Avenue H, near Rugby Road, in Ditmas Park on Saturday at about 3:30 p.m. when a man crossed from the other side of the street and tried to trip her by kicking her feet, Nisar and police said. When she didn’t fall, the man kicked her in the right shin, cops said.

The man then fled down Avenue H. The NYPD released surveillance footage of him Monday night.

Nisar said she “never expected anything like this would happen in this neighborhood,” and she was surprised that no one stepped in to help her.

“The guy next to me, he saw it,” she said. “I looked at him for help.” But the man didn’t stop.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force was investigating the attack, a spokesman said.