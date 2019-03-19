LATEST PAPER
46° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
46° Good Afternoon
News

Muslim woman says she was assaulted in Brooklyn over hijab

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the Ditmas Park incident.

Police say this man kicked a woman wearing

Police say this man kicked a woman wearing a hijab on a Brooklyn street on March 16, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Print

A man kicked a woman wearing a hijab as she walked down a Brooklyn street in the middle of the day, police said. 

The woman, who spoke at a news conference Monday, said she is certain she was targeted because of her Muslim faith.

“I don’t see any other reason except just a hate crime because of my attire, what I was wearing,” Umber Nisar said. 

She was walking on Avenue H, near Rugby Road, in Ditmas Park on Saturday at about 3:30 p.m. when a man crossed from the other side of the street and tried to trip her by kicking her feet, Nisar and police said. When she didn’t fall, the man kicked her in the right shin, cops said. 

The man then fled down Avenue H. The NYPD released surveillance footage of him Monday night. 

Nisar said she “never expected anything like this would happen in this neighborhood,” and she was surprised that no one stepped in to help her. 

“The guy next to me, he saw it,” she said. “I looked at him for help.” But the man didn’t stop.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force was investigating the attack, a spokesman said. 

Nicole

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

A rally against anti-Semitism was held Sunday at Rally against anti-Semitism held in Manhattan
Brian O'Dwyer, grand marshal of the St. Patrick's Irish and non-Irish eyes smile on St. Patrick's parade
Dermot Shea, NYPD chief of detectives, speaks about 24-year-old arrested in mob-boss hit: NYPD
NYPD officer Joe Gallagher and his son Hudson, Scenes of St. Patrick's Day Parade revelry
More than a thousand children from city schools NYC students join global climate strike: See photos
Children from Youth Climate Strikes gathered Friday at City Hall as Youth Climate Strikes send environmental message