Brooklyn hate crime: Jewish man targeted as scooter riders knock off yarmulke

Police are looking for two men on a scooter who allegedly knocked the yarmulke off the head of a Jewish man in Brooklyn Wednesday as part of a hate crime.

The suspects were allegedly riding a scooter at around 7:20 p.m. in Borough Park on Aug. 16 before approaching a 49-year-old man who was dressed in traditional Jewish clothing in front of 45-10 18th Ave.

The pair stopped the bike in front of the man, who was looking at his cellphone at the time. The suspects then uttered an unknown statement before the passenger on the scooter got off the bike and ripped the yarmulke off the victim’s head, according to police.

The passenger got back on the scooter, and they fled westbound on 18th Avenue toward 46th Street. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Police have released photos of the suspects taken near the scene of the incident. The pair are described as being males in their late teens to early 20s with medium complexions and thin builds.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is conducting the investigation.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.