He was stopped because he had “excessively tinted” windows.

A career criminal was arrested Wednesday in Bedford-Stuyvesant with a cache of weaponry in the vehicle he was driving, including a 9 mm machine gun, police said.

Harvey McManus, 36, was stopped for having “excessively tinted” windows. Officers searched the car and found the weapons after spotting a knife on the vehicle’s floor. McManus was charged with several firearms charges and a “tint violation,” police said.