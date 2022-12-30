A Brooklyn man was arrested for allegedly fatally assaulting his infant son.

Authorities say that at 2:24 a.m. on Dec. 20, officers responded to a call regarding an unconscious infant inside an apartment at 712 Crown Street. Upon their arrival, officers found 4-month-old Men’Dece Reuben unconscious in the apartment.

The baby was rushed to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County in critical condition, where he ultimately died of his injuries on Dec. 26.

Authorities say that the infant’s father, 25-year-old Donnie Reuben, allegedly shook Men’Dece prior to his death, with officials stating that he died of shaken baby syndrome, deeming the incident a homicide.

Donnie Reuben was initially taken into custody on Dec. 21 and charged with reckless assault on a child, assault on a person less than 7 years old and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years old. No new charges have been announced as of yet.

The investigation remains ongoing.