Brooklyn police shooting: Cops open fire, injure suspect whom they thought was armed

What started as a shooting in Brooklyn led to another officer-involved shooting that same night.

According to police, at 9:32 p.m. on Sept. 29 officers from the 81st Precinct responded to a call regarding two men shot near Kosciuszko Street and Broadway. Upon their arrival, police found two men, one who was shot in the right leg and arm and another who was shot in the right hand. Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Shortly afterward, officers engaged with a suspect in the shooting. After a short foot pursuit, the suspect, who was armed with a firearm, was taken into custody without further incident.

Police say that officers from the 81st Precinct continued to patrol the area as part of the investigation. Two officers engaged with another potential suspect and had a short pursuit with him near Van Buren Street and Patchen Avenue. During the course of the pursuit, officers saw the suspect grab his waist and turn to them, leading one of the officers to fire two shots at him.

The suspect was hit in his right lower leg and kept running into an apartment building at 18 Patchen Avenue. The officers were able to apprehend the suspect before he made it into an apartment within the building, and gave him aid for his gunshot wound before taking him to an area hospital.

Two men from within the apartment were also taken to the 81st Precinct for questioning. No further firearms were recovered at the scene.

The investigations of both shootings remain ongoing.

