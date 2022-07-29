Suspects remain at large after robbery at Chelsea club turns into police-involved shootout

What started as a robbery outside a Chelsea club turned into a shootout between police and the suspects early Friday morning.

According to police, at around 2:48 a.m. on July 29, two plainclothes officers wearing NYPD windbreakers were working in Club Doux, located at 59 West 21st Street, when they were alerted about a robbery in progress outside of the club. When the officers went outside to intervene, the two suspects began to open fire at them.

The officers fired back, but no one was struck as a result of the shooting. The suspects fled the scene in a light-colored Audi sedan with a New York license plate, #KUR5318.

Reports say that the suspects were wearing black hoodies. Shell casings were recovered by police at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.