Brooklyn Public Library to extend days and hours

The number of branches offering Saturday service will increase from 39 to 47.

The Brooklyn Library is expanding its hours, with two-thirds of its 60 branches offering six or seven-day service and extended evening hours at most locations, it announced Monday

Beginning Oct. 4, the number of branches offering six or seven-day service will increase from 25 to 41; the number of branches offering Saturday service will increase from 39 to 47; and additional evening hours will be added at many of the borough’s 60 branches.

The expansion, made possible by added efficiencies and $2.8 million in funding from the mayor and City Council, means branches will be open for more than 200 extra hours each week, for an average of 45 hours per week.

New librarians, public safety officers, clerical staff and a new “technology training team” are also in the offing.

“From immigrant services to high-speed internet access and literature programs for our children, our libraries serve New Yorkers of all ages and backgrounds,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio, adding that the new hours “will help increase access to these services for so many families.”

The expansion “is a true game-changer for our borough,” said Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.