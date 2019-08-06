The NYPD said Tuesday that the July 27 shooting at the Old Timers Day block party in Brownsville that killed one person and wounded 11 others was sparked by a beef between two gangs.

NYPD Detective Bureau Assistant Chief William Aubry said the department's investigation has determined that the violence erupted after an argument at the annual party.

"These groups appeared in front of one another, and it was as foolish as a stare or a look and then there was a confrontation and then two groups fired at each other," Aubry said.

The police recovered two handguns used in the shooting. One weapon is linked to another shooting earlier in July while the other has been identified as a "community gun," which is shared among gang members, according to Aubry.

No suspects have been publicly identified and no arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon, the police said. Aubry said they are still questioning persons of interest and analyzing the weapons for more clues.

He urged anyone with information to contact the CrimeStoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). A $10,000 reward has been offered by the police for any information that leads to an arrest.