Buildings in NYC, around the world light up in green for Paris climate accord

NYC and other cities have committed to carrying out the goals of the Paris Agreement, despite Trump’s decision.

New York City and others lit buildings up in green Thursday night to show support for the Paris climate accord following President Donald Trump’s announcement that the United States will withdraw from the agreement.

“City Hall shines green tonight because New York City will honor the goals of the #ParisAgreement,” Mayor Bill de Blasio wrote in a tweet Thursday. The mayor had previously committed to honoring the accord in the city, despite Trump’s decision.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who directed One World Trade Center and the Kosciuszko Bridge to be lit green, also committed New York State to meeting the standards of the agreement. “We will not ignore the science and reality of climate change,” he said in a statement.

Trump, who has called climate change a hoax, argued that the Paris accord hurts the American economy.

Other cities, including Boston, Mexico City and Montreal, also lit buildings in green Thursday night.

Of the 195 countries that signed the Paris agreement, 147 have ratified the deal. Syria and Nicaragua are the only countries that didn’t agree to the accord.