Carnegie Deli still shuttered

The pastrami and corned beef situation is getting dire. The Carnegie Deli is an NYC institution, and it’s been closed for more than six months.

An illegal gas hookup was discovered in April, and since then no tourists (or locals) have been able to indulge in coleslaw, pickles or overstuffed meat sandwiches. So sad.

And now the New York Post is reporting workers are disgruntled. Unemployment insurance for approximately 70 workers will run out soon, and there’s no reopening in sight, the paper reported.

Marian Harper Levine, the president of Carnegie Deli, told the Post there is no “clear date of reopening.” The Buildings Department said the deli still needs to pass a “gas authorization test,” which has yet to happen.