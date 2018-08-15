Brooklyn rapper Casanova attacked woman accused of filming him, NYPD says

The rapper and two other people punched and choked the woman, police said.

A Brooklyn rapper was arrested Tuesday after he and two other people assaulted a woman and took her cell phone in a Manhattan diner earlier this month, police said.

Casanova, whose real name is Caswell Senior, was with another man and a woman at the Good Stuff Diner on West 14th Street, near Sixth Avenue, at about 4:40 a.m. Aug. 5 when a 23-year-old woman allegedly took a video of them on her cellphone, according to police.

Casanova, 31, grabbed the woman’s phone and punched her in the face, cops said. The other man put her in a chokehold, causing her to become unconscious, and threw her to the ground. The woman with Casanova also punched the victim in the face, according to police.

The victim had cuts on her chin and a swollen lip, and was bleeding from her mouth, police said.

Casanova and the two others fled the scene with the woman’s phone, cops said. The rapper was later arrested and charged with robbery, the NYPD said.

The woman said she wasn’t recording Casanova and his friends, according to an interview on PIX11, but the group attacked her anyway.

The other two individuals have not been apprehended and the investigation is ongoing.