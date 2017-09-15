‘Charging Bull’ on Wall Street vandalized; suspect charged, NYPD says

The vandalism was apparently in protest over the U.S. pulling out of the Paris Agreement.

A woman was charged with vandalizing the “Charging Bull” on Wall Street Friday, one day after the iconic sculpture was discovered doused in blue paint.

Courtney Fallon, 33, of Seneca Falls, New York was arrested at the 1st Precinct and charged with making graffiti and criminal mischief, police said.

The “Charging Bull” statue was found covered in water-based blue paint around 5:50 a.m. Thursday, police said. The “Fearless Girl” statue, which stands opposite the bull, had a blue sash placed around it that said, “Draw the blue line,” according to police.

Eric Phillips, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s press secretary, tweeted that the vandalism was believed to be related to President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement.

“Wall Street bull was splashed w/ paint this morning, in apparent protest of the Paris pullout. No place for vandalism in public debate,” Phillips tweeted Thursday.

The mayor’s office declined to comment on Fallon’s arrest.