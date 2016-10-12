Chelsea water main break disrupts traffic near 28th, 29th streets for several hours

A DEP spokeswoman said the investigation into the cause is ongoing.

A water main break shut down several streets in Chelsea on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

A water main break in Chelsea snarled traffic for several hours on Wednesday.

Water began gushing down Ninth Avenue at West 29th Street around 10 a.m., officials said. A DEP spokeswoman said there was a city Department of Design and Construction crew working in the area at the time, but the investigation into the cause of the water main break is ongoing.

Due to flooding, emergency responders closed West 28th and 29th streets between Eighth and Ninth avenues, as well as several blocks along Ninth Avenue for several hours. All streets have since reopened, according to an OEM spokesman.

Water service was shut off to the surrounding buildings as crews worked to fix the water main, a DEP representative said. Repairs were completed around 5:15 p.m. and all water service was restored, according to the representative.

It wasn’t immediately clear if there was any damage to nearby buildings.