Citi Bike-riding men sought for shooting at victim in Harlem: NYPD

Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Harlem earlier this month.

According to authorities, at 1:15 p.m. on July 5 a 20-year-old man was walking near Saint Nicholas Avenue and West 144th Street when he was approached by two unknown men on Citi Bikes. Both men pulled out firearms and shot at the victim multiple times.

The victim was not hit and the suspects then fled the scene with no property taken. One suspect was last seen going over the Willis Avenue Bridge in the Bronx while the other fled to parts unknown.

The NYPD released photos and video of the suspects taken from surveillance footage:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.