City announces finalists for post Sandy app/devices competition

The city will back 11 startups who came up with ideas to help fortify the city against natural disasters.

The city’s Economic Development Corporation selected Wednesday the companies and products following a 16-month competition. Some of the apps and products include solar energy backup, state-of-he-art flood panels, and peer-to-peer communication devices.

“RISE: NYC is part of the City’s comprehensive suite of initiatives to mitigate the effects of severe weather and climate change on New Yorkers, and all of the winning technologies will help support and strengthen small businesses across the City,” EDC President Kyle Kimball said in a statement.

More than 200 applicants from around the world applied for the competition. The EDC awarded the 11 winners a combined $30 million to help implement their ideas.

Here are some of the winners.

UGE: A Manhattan startup created a system that harnesses solar and wind energy to provide uninterrupted power to small businesses during utility service disruptions and allows them to save on energy costs year-round.

NYC Daylighting: A Rockaway-based small business impacted by Sandy created the Solatube Daylighting System to capture, transfer, and deliver natural light to dark interior building spaces.

F. William Brown and Flood Panel, LLC: will provide small businesses with a layer of protection, made of lightweight aluminum alloy, to keep floodwaters out of buildings, allowing for continuous business operation with minimal interruption due to flooding.

goTenna: A Williamsburg startup, made a device that allows people to communicate with each other without cell or a data connection.