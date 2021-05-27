City to increase efforts to vaccinate homebound New Yorkers and send mobile vax sites to NYC beaches

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The city is working to make sure that more New Yorkers have access to a COVID-19 vaccine.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced during his May 27 press conference that 8,130,889 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in New York City. Now, the mayor has his sights set on getting more of New York City’s homebound residents vaccinated.

So far, the city has vaccinated over 9,000 homebound New Yorkers, as well as over 3,000 caregivers and relatives during the visits, as facilitated by the FDNY and the Department for the Aging. Now, the city will be opening up at-home vaccinations to New Yorkers that are 75 years or older as well as disabled New Yorkers.

“We are going to go the extra mile, whatever it takes,” said de Blasio. “We will go wherever people are.”

In addition to more homebound efforts, the city will be sending more mobile vaccination buses will be sent out to beaches across the five boroughs over the weekend, including Coney Island, the Rockaways, South Beach, Orchard Beach, and Brighton Beach. A full list of mobile vaccination bus beach sites is available at nyc.gov/nycmobilevax.

Mobile vaccination buses will also be deployed to several parks, including Central Park, Governors Island, Brooklyn Bridge Park, Prospect Park, Flushing Meadows Corona Park and more.

“Go, get vaccinated, hit the beach,” said de Blasio. “Real simple. You’re going to see [vaccination buses] at Governors Island, a lot of places where people are going to be this weekend. They’re going to have that opportunity — fast, easy, safe, free opportunity to get vaccinated.”

On May 26, New York City had 369 new cases of COVID-19 and 80 hospitalizations, and the 7-day average positivity rate was at 1.03%.