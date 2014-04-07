Column: Six moves Microsoft unveiled this week

Under the leadership of new CEO Satya Nadella, a humbler and hungrier Microsoft is emerging. It’s not quite a revolution, …

Under the leadership of new CEO Satya Nadella, a humbler and hungrier Microsoft is emerging. It’s not quite a revolution, but it certainly is an evolution for a company that, in recent years, has sometimes seemed pig-stubborn about making its mistakes and sticking to them.

Much the same could be said of the many changes announced this week at its annual conference for app developers. Taken all together, they add up to a significant change in direction for the company.

However, a three-hour presentation to a roomful of developers has to be about as much fun as a stick in the eye — so here are the important bits summarized for a quick look at where Microsoft is going in the near future.

Full story at Minyanville.