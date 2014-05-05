Column: Why Amazon's smartphone will flop

If the rumors are true, e-commerce giant Amazon will soon make its smartphone debut, offering up a handset that includes a 3-D display, gesture controls, and a subsidized data plan.

Entering crowded markets has become something of a hobby for Jeff Bezos's company, which last month introduced Fire TV, a streaming video box that rubs shoulders with Roku, Chromecast, and Apple TV. And several weeks ago, the Wall Street Journal revealed that Amazon is tinkering with its own delivery service, bringing the company into competition with FedExUPS, and the US Postal Service.

At this point, one can only shrug and wonder "WWJD?”: What Wouldn't Jeff Do?

Full story at Minyanville.