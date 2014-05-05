LATEST PAPER
24° Good Morning
SEARCH
24° Good Morning
News

Column: Why Amazon's smartphone will flop

By ANDRE MOUTON/MINYANVILLE
Print

If the rumors are true, e-commerce giant Amazon will soon make its smartphone debut, offering up a handset that includes a 3-D display, gesture controls, and a subsidized data plan.

Entering crowded markets has become something of a hobby for Jeff Bezos's company, which last month introduced Fire TV, a streaming video box that rubs shoulders with Roku, Chromecast, and Apple TV. And several weeks ago, the Wall Street Journal revealed that Amazon is tinkering with its own delivery service, bringing the company into competition with FedExUPS, and the US Postal Service.

At this point, one can only shrug and wonder "WWJD?”: What Wouldn't Jeff Do?

Full story at Minyanville.

By ANDRE MOUTON/MINYANVILLE

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders announced on Feb. 19 Bernie Sanders enters 2020 presidential race
Kathy Wylde, president and chief executive of the ‘Sad day’: Business group leader on Amazon’s NYC pullout
On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Corey Public officials offer condolences in the death of Det. Brian Simonsen
Skyler, a 2-year-old Papillon from New York, stretches Meet some of the competitors at the Westminster Dog Show
The New York Aquarium moved five endangered Atlantic Five endangered Atlantic sturgeon now on exhibit at NY Aquarium
Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Vincent Sapienza said DEP says it shared lead-testing data with tenants