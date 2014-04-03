LATEST PAPER
Column: Why OKCupid wishes Mozilla 'failure'

Minyanville

Minyanville

By DIANE BULLOCK/MINYANVILLE
OKCupid, the dating website owned by IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IACI), has launched an exceptional product boycott. The issue at hand isn't what's remarkable. As far as 21st century social activism goes, it's the stuff of your conventional protest. The big difference here is who's initiating the movement, and by what means.

The latest commercial backlash in the fight for marriage equality isn't coming from advocacy groups or individual consumers but rather another commercial enterprise: OKCupid is taking a stand against Mozilla's new appointment of Brendan Eich as CEO for his past support of California's Proposition 8.

To make its point about Eich, OKCupid is asking its members not to use Mozilla's Firefox Web browser. A statement on the OKCupid home page tells of Eich's $1,000 donation in 2008 to the campaign to ban gay marriage while serving up a heaping of red meat: "Those who seek to deny love and instead enforce misery, shame, and frustration are our enemies," the message reads, "and we wish them nothing but failure."

Full story at Minyanville.

