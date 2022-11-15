Con Edison names directors for Regional and Community Affairs teams for Brooklyn and Manhattan

Johari Jenkins-Taylor and Kimberly Williams are leading Con Edison’s Regional and Community Affairs teams for Brooklyn and Manhattan, respectively.

As directors, Jenkins-Taylor and Williams lead teams that build and strengthen relationships with elected officials, community boards and business organizations.

They keep the community up to date on Con Edison’s clean energy, reliability and energy efficiency initiatives. They brief stakeholders on construction projects, new electric vehicle charging stations, the company’s philanthropic programs and other topics including the rising cost of energy. Their offices are staffed around the clock during extreme whether events and other emergencies.

“Regional and Community Affairs directors are the face of Con Edison in the community,” said Kyle Kimball, Con Edison’s vice president, Government, Regional and Community Affairs. “I am pleased to have these very accomplished and dedicated women lead their teams in helping New Yorkers through some of the most challenging transitions in the energy industry and in our history.”

Johari Jenkins-Taylor, Director of Regional and Community Affairs, Brooklyn

Johari Jenkins-Taylor joined Con Edison in 2011. Jenkins-Taylor most recently served as a Brooklyn Regional & Community Affairs manager and led community engagement on numerous projects. She has developed and enhanced relationships with elected officials, government agencies, and community and business leaders. Jenkins-Taylor serves on the boards of Brooklyn’s 651 Arts and the Brooklyn Youth Chorus. She is an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and the American Association of Blacks in Energy (AABE).

Before joining Con Edison Jenkins-Taylor served as the manager of Marketing and Partnerships for New York City’s Department of Environmental Protection.

Jenkins-Taylor holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Rutgers University and a Master of Science in Nonprofit Leadership from Fordham University.

Kimberly Williams, Director of Regional and Community Affairs, Manhattan

Kimberly Williams began her career in the company’s Gold Associate program in 2009. She has held a number of positions, most recently as a Regional and Community Affairs manager in Manhattan. Williams also held positions in Distribution Engineering, Orange and Rockland Utilities Customer Assistance, and Construction Management. Williams is a volunteer with Voices of Lefferts Oral History Project. She is on the Advisory Board of Little Caribbean and the Advisory Council for cultureNOW.

Williams holds a Bachelor of Arts in History/African and African-American Studies from Harvard College and a Master of Science in Media and Communications from the London School of Economics.