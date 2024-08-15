Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Dozens of contracted cleaners and 32BJ SEIU union members rallied outside Con Edison’s Union Square headquarters on Wednesday to demand the company nix ties with Nelson Services Systems, a contractor that workers say pays sub-par wages.

Nelson employs all 55 of the workers who rallied. The employees work at Con Ed offices, customer service centers and substations throughout the city — and they all say Nelson has “failed to improve their pay or benefits.”

The workers also said they have been “left behind,” because Nelson’s cleaners at the utility’s power plants scored a victory by joining the utility workers union, UWUA, on Aug. 6. Those workers, because of a 2020 state prevailing wage law, are paid accordingly, officials at 32BJ noted.

The rally took place nearly a month after approximately 75 frustrated employees gave Con Ed a petition demanding it drop Nelson as its cleaning contractor. Approximately 20 power plant cleaners within that group joined UWUA shortly after Con Ed received the petition.

amNewYork Metro reached out to Con Ed for comment about the wage law and other issues, and is awaiting a response.

Meanwhile, the remaining cleaners are still demanding Con Ed replace Nelson, which pays as low as the city’s $16 per hour minimum wage, with a “responsible” contractor. They are currently organizing with the 32BJ union for improved wages, more benefits and a “voice on the job.”

Making minimum wage after decades of work

Braulio Rodriguez said he worked at Con Edison throughout the pandemic and can hardly afford health insurance on minimum wage.

“I have to pay for my own health insurance,” the Bronx resident said. “I make $16/hour cleaning Con Ed’s office, meanwhile my most recent Con Ed bill was $138 for electricity. Everything is expensive. Rent, food costs so much and I support my son who is in college in the Dominican Republic. We need a better salary. We are fighting to win with 32BJ.”

Sergio Centeno, who works at Con Ed’s headquarters, said his last electric bill was $194 and has to work two jobs to support his family.

“They make billions of dollars off customers but essential workers – like me – who clean and maintain their offices have to work two jobs just to support their families,” the Jackson Heights resident said. “I don’t have health insurance. I live in fear – I can’t get sick, nothing can happen to me. I work 40 hours/week at Con Ed for $16/hour and 20 hours/week at a second cleaning job to help support my son. Our utility bill – all our bills – go up every year, but our wages don’t. Our wages aren’t enough. We are fighting to improve our lives.”

Many of the employees who rallied on Wednesday have held their positions for nearly two decades and are still making minimum wage.