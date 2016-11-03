Congressional races on NYC ballots

While the presidential race between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton has been the focus in this election cycle, there are a number of other races that will appear on your ballot on Nov. 8.
In New York, Sen. Chuck Schumer is up for re-election, as well as a number of representatives in the House. There are 13 congressional districts that represent parts of New York City. (You can check what district you live in here.)
In 11 districts, the House of Representatives incumbents are running for re-election, but seats in the 3rd and 13th Districts will definitely be filled with new representatives. Rep. Steve Israel in the 3rd District and Rep. Charles Rangel in the 13th District are finishing their last terms as representatives this year.
There are also State Senate, state Assembly and local court elections, but the districts are not the same as the congressional districts. Check here to see what state-level races will be on your ballot.
Here’s a look at the congressional races in the districts that include parts of the city:
Senate
Democrat: Incumbent Chuck Schumer
Republican: Attorney Wendy Long
Libertarian: Activist Alex Merced
Green Party: Artist and activist Robin Laverne Wilson
House of Representatives
3rd District (Part of Queens)
Democrat: Former Nassau County Executive Tom Suozzi
Republican: State Sen. Jack Martins
Libertarian: Michael McDermott
5th District (Part of Queens)
Democrat: Incumbent Gregory Meeks
Republican: Marine Corp veteran and attorney Michael O’Reilly
Green Party: Frank Francois
6th District (Part of Queens)
Democrat: Incumbent Grace Meng
Republican: Danniel Maio
7th District (Parts of Brooklyn, Queens and lower Manhattan)
Democrat: Incumbent Nydia Velazquez
Republican: Allan Romaguera
8th District (Parts of Brooklyn and Queens)
Democrat: Incumbent Hakeem Jeffries
Conservative party: Daniel Cavanagh
9th District (Parts of Brooklyn)
Democrat: Incumbent Yvette Clarke
Conservative Party: Alan Bellone
10th District (Parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn)
Democrat: Incumbent Jerrold Nadler
Republican: Lawyer and entrepreneur Philip Rosenthal
11th District (Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn)
Democrat: Richard Reichard, former Human Resources Director at the NYC Department of Finance
Republican: Incumbent Daniel Donovan
Green Party: Henry Bardel, a former supervisor at the NYC Parks and Recreation
12th District (Parts of Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn)
Democrat: Incumbent Carolyn Maloney
Republican: Businessman Robert Ardini
13th District (Parts of upper Manhattan and the Bronx)
Democrat: State Sen. Adriano Espaillat
Republican: Attorney Tony Evans
Green Party: Community activist Daniel Vila Rivera
Transparency Party: Attorney and Air Force veteran Scott Lloyd Fenstermaker
14th District (Part of the Bronx and Queens)
Democrat: Incumbent Joseph Crowley
Republican: Businessman Frank Spotorno
15th District (Part of the Bronx)
Democrat: Incumbent Jose Serrano
Republican: Alejandro Vega
Third Party: Eduardo Ramirez
16th District (Part of the Bronx)
Democrat: Incumbent Eliot Engel
Independent: Banking executive Derickson Lawrence