Congressional races on NYC ballots

While the presidential race between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton has been the focus in this election cycle, there are a number of other races that will appear on your ballot on Nov. 8.

In New York, Sen. Chuck Schumer is up for re-election, as well as a number of representatives in the House. There are 13 congressional districts that represent parts of New York City. (You can check what district you live in here.)

In 11 districts, the House of Representatives incumbents are running for re-election, but seats in the 3rd and 13th Districts will definitely be filled with new representatives. Rep. Steve Israel in the 3rd District and Rep. Charles Rangel in the 13th District are finishing their last terms as representatives this year.

There are also State Senate, state Assembly and local court elections, but the districts are not the same as the congressional districts. Check here to see what state-level races will be on your ballot.

Here’s a look at the congressional races in the districts that include parts of the city:

Senate

Democrat: Incumbent Chuck Schumer

Republican: Attorney Wendy Long

Libertarian: Activist Alex Merced

Green Party: Artist and activist Robin Laverne Wilson

House of Representatives

3rd District (Part of Queens)

Democrat: Former Nassau County Executive Tom Suozzi

Republican: State Sen. Jack Martins

Libertarian: Michael McDermott

5th District (Part of Queens)

Democrat: Incumbent Gregory Meeks

Republican: Marine Corp veteran and attorney Michael O’Reilly

Green Party: Frank Francois

6th District (Part of Queens)

Democrat: Incumbent Grace Meng

Republican: Danniel Maio

7th District (Parts of Brooklyn, Queens and lower Manhattan)

Democrat: Incumbent Nydia Velazquez

Republican: Allan Romaguera

8th District (Parts of Brooklyn and Queens)

Democrat: Incumbent Hakeem Jeffries

Conservative party: Daniel Cavanagh

9th District (Parts of Brooklyn)

Democrat: Incumbent Yvette Clarke

Conservative Party: Alan Bellone

10th District (Parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn)

Democrat: Incumbent Jerrold Nadler

Republican: Lawyer and entrepreneur Philip Rosenthal

11th District (Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn)

Democrat: Richard Reichard, former Human Resources Director at the NYC Department of Finance

Republican: Incumbent Daniel Donovan

Green Party: Henry Bardel, a former supervisor at the NYC Parks and Recreation

12th District (Parts of Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn)

Democrat: Incumbent Carolyn Maloney

Republican: Businessman Robert Ardini

13th District (Parts of upper Manhattan and the Bronx)

Democrat: State Sen. Adriano Espaillat

Republican: Attorney Tony Evans

Green Party: Community activist Daniel Vila Rivera

Transparency Party: Attorney and Air Force veteran Scott Lloyd Fenstermaker

14th District (Part of the Bronx and Queens)

Democrat: Incumbent Joseph Crowley

Republican: Businessman Frank Spotorno

15th District (Part of the Bronx)

Democrat: Incumbent Jose Serrano

Republican: Alejandro Vega

Third Party: Eduardo Ramirez

16th District (Part of the Bronx)

Democrat: Incumbent Eliot Engel

Independent: Banking executive Derickson Lawrence