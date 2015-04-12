Off-duty NYPD officer dies after self-inflicted gunshot wound: Officials

The officer’s name was not released.

A 48-year-old off-duty NYPD sergeant died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head on Sunday, police said.

The sergeant, who was not immediately identified, was taken to Lutheran Medical Center in critical condition but was pronounced dead there. He served with the NYPD for 24 years and was most recently assigned to a precinct in Brooklyn.

The sergeant was picked up from a home on Narrows Avenue, near 72nd Street, in Bay Ridge at about 3:45 p.m., an FDNY spokesman said. He was suffering from cardiac and respiratory arrest, the FDNY spokeswoman said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear.