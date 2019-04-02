News NYPD officer struck by vehicle in Borough Park funeral procession, police say The officer was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn with what may be a minor leg injury, police said. An NYPD officer was struck by a vehicle in Brooklyn on Tuesday during a massive funeral procession for Rabbi Yisroel Avrohom Portugal. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Spencer Platt By Lauren Cook and Alison Fox lauren.cook@amny.com, alison.fox@amny.com @L_Cook865 Updated April 2, 2019 6:25 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email An NYPD officer was struck by a vehicle during a funeral procession in Borough Park Tuesday afternoon, the NYPD said. The incident happened near 14th Avenue and 58th Street around 1:45 p.m., a police spokesman said. Video and photos from the procession for Grand Rabbi Yisroel Avrohom Portugal show thousands of people in the streets as his coffin is carried down the road. The officer was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn with a leg injury and was expected to recover, according to the spokesman. NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill, speaking at an unrelated event, said the officer may have a broken ankle. Another officer suffered a minor injury during the funeral when a drone that appeared to run out of gas landed on his head, Chief Rodney Harrison said. The person operating the drone was being questioned, but no one has been charged. Deputy Insp. David Wall, commander of the 66th Precinct, had warned of heavy traffic in the area where the officer was struck because of the rabbi's funeral procession. Portugal, 95, who was a Holocaust survivor, died on Monday, the Jewish Press reported. "We mourn the loss of Grand Rabbi Yisroel Avrohom Portugal, who inspired many. We stand alongside with our Jewish community," Deputy Insp. Emmanuel Gonzalez, the 72nd Precinct's commander, tweeted on Monday. Fourteenth Avenue was closed to vehicle traffic between 52nd and 61st streets for several hours, but reopened around 3:30 p.m., according to Wall. By Lauren Cook and Alison Fox lauren.cook@amny.com, alison.fox@amny.com @L_Cook865 Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.